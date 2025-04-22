Russian region declares emergency after blast at military unit

Russian region declares emergency after blast at military unit

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A powerful blast ripped through a Russian town east of Moscow on Tuesday where a weapons arsenal is located, local media and Telegram channels close to Russia's security services said, prompting the evacuation of several villages.

Local authorities declared a state of emergency in the Vladimir region, where unverified video published on Telegram showed a huge fire ball and clouds of thick smoke rising into the sky.

The defence ministry said the fire had been caused by a breach of safety requirements and had resulted in the detonation of ammunition stored in a warehouse.

Preliminary information showed there were no casualties, the ministry added.

Vladimir's governor Alexander Avdeev said earlier that an explosion had occurred in the Kirzhach district and emergency personnel were working at the scene. He made no mention of what was hit.

Baza, a Telegram channel close to security services, said at least 10-11 explosions had occurred and firefighters from neighbouring regions had been called in to contain the blaze.

The district administration in Kirzhach wrote on Telegram that evacuations were underway in the villages of Barsovo and Mirniy.