China sends team to Myanmar to monitor ceasefire, foreign ministry says

Published On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 17:24:45 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has recently sent a team to Myanmar to monitor a ceasefire it brokered between the country's ruling military and a rebel group, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, signalling its deepening involvement in an expanding civil war.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since 2021 when its powerful military deposed an elected civilian government, sparking a nationwide protest movement that has morphed into an armed rebellion against the junta.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, mainly made up of ethnic Chinese, last year seized control of a major military headquarters in Lashio near the border with China, as part of rebel offensives in the country that have wrested territory out of the junta's hands.

In January, following talks between the junta and the MNDAA in China's Kunming, Beijing said the warring sides had signed a formal agreement for a ceasefire.

Recently, some junta officials have returned to Lashio, with military vehicles also seen in the northern city on Tuesday, Myanmar media reported.

"The two parties appreciate and thank China for its constructive role in safeguarding peace and stability in northern Myanmar," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference.

"Going forward, China will continue to push forward the Kunming peace talks."

The MNDAA is part of the so-called Three Brotherhood Alliance, a collection of rebel armies that launched an offensive against the military in late October 2023, gaining control of wide areas on the border with China and pushing the junta on the back foot.

The MNDAA-junta agreement is separate from a broader ceasefire that the 10-member Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN has been pushing for to allow delivery of more humanitarian aid into Myanmar, which was ravaged by a devastating earthquake last month that killed over 3,700 people.