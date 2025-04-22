Yemen's Houthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12

Yemen's Houthis said on Monday that US air strikes on Sanaa killed at least 12 people.

SANAA (AFP) - Yemen's Houthis said early Monday (Apr 21) that US air strikes on Sanaa killed at least 12 people and wounded 34, with a military spokesperson later claiming attacks on US aircraft carriers and Israel.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency cited the ministry as saying the dead and injured had come from overnight strikes "by the American enemy" on a market and a residential zone in Sanaa's Farwa district.

The rebels' health ministry reported 12 dead and 34 wounded "as a result of a raid by the US enemy" in Farwa.

Other raids were reported late Sunday in the central province of Marib, Hodeida in the west and the Houthis bastion of Saada in the north, Saba said.

Houthis military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group launched attacks on two US aircraft carriers in response to the latest deadly American strikes.

The Houthis also targeted two Israeli locations with drones, he said.

The US military has been carrying out almost daily attacks for the past month, saying it was targeting the "Iran-backed Houthi terrorists" to stop attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

One attack on Thursday on the Ras Issa oil port killed some 80 people and injured 150, according to the Houthis.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that he was "gravely concerned" by the US strikes, and called on the Houthis to stop missile attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis said they started missile attacks in solidarity with Palestinian group Hamas as it fights Israeli forces in Gaza. US raids started in January 2024 but have been stepped up since President Donald Trump took office this year.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned his country would respond to any attacks by the Houthis.

In remarks addressed "to the Houthis and to all those who wish us harm", Netanyahu said during a speech that "any attack against us will not go unanswered. There will be a powerful response."

