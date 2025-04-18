Ukraine bans China's firms for helping Russia make missiles

Fri, 18 Apr 2025 22:02:09 PKT

(Reuters) - Ukraine imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies on Friday claiming they were involved in production of advanced Iskander missiles, a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleged that China had been supplying weapons to Russia.

China's foreign ministry earlier on Friday dismissed Zelenskiy's accusation as groundless. While maintaining close economic ties with Russia during Moscow's three-year war in Ukraine, China has sought to project an image of neutrality and denies any involvement in the war.

Zelenskiy's administration on Friday published an updated list of sanctioned entities. The list, which also includes Russian companies, named Beijing Aviation And Aerospace Xianghui Technology Co. Ltd, Rui Jin Machinery Co. Ltd, and Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining Co. Ltd, all described as registered in China.

Zelenskiy said that the Chinese companies hit with sanctions were involved in the production of Russian Iskander missiles. Russia widely uses the nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missile system in the conflict.

On Friday, Ukraine said Iskander missiles had struck Kharkiv, a city in northern Ukraine, killing one and injuring more than 100 people.

"Today, we have expanded our Ukrainian sanctions against nearly a hundred more entities - natural and legal persons - most of whom are involved in the production of such missiles -Iskanders - like those that struck our Kharkiv," Zelenskiy said in a statement on X.

"Many of these entities are Russian, but unfortunately, some are also from China," he said.

On Thursday, Zelenskiy told reporters in Kyiv his government had evidence that Chinese firms were supplying what he described as artillery and gunpowder to Russia, and that Chinese entities are making some weapons on Russian soil.