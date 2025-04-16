At United Nations, China to blast US for bullying, trade war

Wed, 16 Apr 2025 22:17:21 PKT

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - China will next week convene an informal United Nations Security Council meeting to accuse the United States of bullying and "casting a shadow over the global efforts for peace and development" by weaponizing tariffs.

The move comes as Beijing pursues a hardline stance in an escalating trade war with Washington triggered by US President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on items imported from China.

"All countries, particularly developing nations, are victims of unilateralism and bullying practices," read the concept note for the informal UN meeting on "the impact of unilateralism and bullying practices on international relations."

The note, inviting all 193 UN member states to attend the April 23 meeting, specifically criticizes the United States for imposing tariffs.

"By weaponizing tariffs as a tool of extreme pressure, the US has gravely violated international trade rules, and triggered severe shocks and turbulence in the world economy and multilateral trading system, casting a shadow over the global efforts for peace and development," read the concept note.

The US mission to the United Nations referred a request for comment on China's planned meeting to the State Department, which did not immediately respond.

The UN Trade and Development agency said on Wednesday that global economic growth could slow to 2.3% as trade tensions and uncertainty drive a recessionary trend.