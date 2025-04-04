Belgium charges eight people in EU parliament bribery probe

Published On: Fri, 04 Apr 2025 21:41:18 PKT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Eight people have been charged with corruption, money laundering and participation in a criminal organisation following a probe into suspected bribery at the European Parliament, Belgium's public prosecutor said in a statement on Friday.

The charges come after Belgian prosecutors said on March 13 that they had detained several individuals over suspected bribery in the European Parliament allegedly for the benefit of China's Huawei.