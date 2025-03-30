Saudi Arabia set to celebrate Eid today as moon sighted

Updated On: Sun, 30 Mar 2025 04:31:18 PKT

RIYADH (Web Desk) - The Eid moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, and the people of the Kingdom would celebrate Eid today (Sunday).

The Saudi media had confirmed that the people would celebrate the auspicious occasion on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it also emerged that the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Malaysia, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, and Brunei on Saturday, indicating that these countries would mark Eidul Fitr on Monday, March 31.

As for Pakistan, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) said Eidul Fitr is likely to be held on March 31.

The commission, in a statement, said the crescent is likely to be seen in Pakistan on March 30 on the basis of scientific calculations.

“Consequently, Ramazan is expected to complete [in] 29 days, and the first day of Eidul Fitr will likely be observed on 31 March 2025,” it says.

Earlier, astronomers also predicted Eidul Fitr would be held in Pakistan on March 31.

The holy month of Ramazan is likely to have 29 days and Eid will fall on March 31 (Monday), said astronomers.