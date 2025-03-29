Large crowds rally in Istanbul to protest against jailing of city's mayor

(Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people gathered in Istanbul on Saturday to protest against the jailing of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan’s main rival, sustaining the largest demonstrations Turkiye has seen in more than a decade.

Hundreds of thousands have heeded opposition calls and taken to the streets nationwide since Imamoglu was detained last week and then jailed pending trial on graft charges. Protests have been mostly peaceful, but nearly 2,000 people have been detained.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), other opposition parties, rights groups and Western powers have all said the case against Imamoglu is a politicised effort to eliminate a potential electoral threat to Erdogan.

The government denies any influence over the judiciary and says the courts are independent.

Tens of thousands of people waving Turkish flags and banners poured into the sea-front rally grounds at Maltepe on the Asian side of Istanbul for Saturday’s “Freedom for Imamoglu” rally, organised by the CHP.

“If justice is silent, the people will speak,” read one banner held aloft in the crowd.

“The trend of the economy, the trend of justice, law - everything is getting worse. That is why we are here. We say ‘rights, law and justice’ and we are seeking our rights,” said one CHP supporter, who declined to give their name.

Last Sunday, the CHP held a primary election to endorse Imamoglu as candidate for the next presidential election. That is scheduled to be held in 2028, but the CHP is calling for an early election, arguing that the government has lost legitimacy.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said this week that nearly 1,900 people had been detained since the protests began, adding that courts jailed 260 of them pending trial as of Thursday.

Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for over two decades, has dismissed the nationwide protests as a “show”, warned of legal consequences, and called on the CHP to stop “provoking” Turks.

Since Imamoglu’s detention, Turkish financial assets have plunged, prompting the central bank to use reserves to support the lira. The turmoil has sent shockwaves through the private sector.

The government has said the impact would be limited and temporary. The bank said the economy’s core dynamics were unharmed but it would take further measures if needed.