Venezuela opposition leader Gonzalez's son-in-law kidnapped, he says
CARACAS (Reuters) - The son-in-law of Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez was kidnapped by masked men on Tuesday morning and is still missing, Gonzalez wrote on X.
Political party Primero Justicia, an opposition party of which Gonzalez is not a member, condemned the kidnapping "by officials of (President) Nicolas Maduro's regime," without giving evidence. Venezuela's Ministry of Information did not immediately respond to a request for comment.