US sets state funeral, day of mourning for Jimmy Carter

Published On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 23:44:07 PKT

(Reuters) - Memorial services for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter are expected to take place over several days in Georgia and Washington, D.C., after he died on Sunday at the age of 100. Here is what we know about funeral plans.

WHEN IS THE FUNERAL?

Carter's state funeral, a national tribute traditionally reserved for heads of state, will take place over seven to 10 days. It starts this week with ceremonies in Carter's home state of Georgia.

MAJOR MOMENTS

A motorcade will take Carter from his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta, where he will lie in repose on Saturday and Sunday at the Carter Presidential Center, the New York Times reported.

His body will then be flown to Washington on Jan. 6 where it will lie in state in the Rotunda of the US Capitol. George H.W. Bush was the last US president to lie there, a tradition dating back to Abraham Lincoln.

A funeral service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on Jan 9.

President Joe Biden last year said Carter asked him to deliver the eulogy at the service.

Afterwards, Carter will be buried in a private ceremony in his hometown of Plains, the Carter Center said on Sunday.

PUBLIC OBSERVANCES

Biden declared a national day of mourning on Jan 9. He ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff for 30 days at military posts and on federal buildings.