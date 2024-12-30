Taliban leader bans windows overlooking women's areas

World World Taliban leader bans windows overlooking women's areas

Taliban's supreme leader has issued order banning construction of windows in residential buildings.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 07:40:55 PKT

KABUL (AFP) – The Taliban's supreme leader has issued an order banning the construction of windows in residential buildings that overlook areas used by Afghan women and saying that existing ones should be blocked.

According to a statement released late Saturday by the Taliban government spokesman, new buildings should not have windows through which it is possible to see "the courtyard, kitchen, neighbour's well and other places usually used by women".

"Seeing women working in kitchens, in courtyards or collecting water from wells can lead to obscene acts," according to the decree posted by government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on social media platform X.

Municipal authorities and other relevant departments would have to monitor construction sites to ensure it is not possible to see into neighbours' homes.

In the event that such windows exist, owners would be encouraged to build a wall or obstruct the view "to avoid nuisances caused to neighbours", the decree states.

Since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, women have been progressively erased from public spaces, prompting the United Nations to denounce the "gender apartheid" the administration has established.

Taliban authorities have banned post-primary education for girls and women, restricted employment and blocked access to parks and other public places.

A recent law even prohibits women from singing or reciting poetry in public under the Taliban government's ultra-strict application of Islamic law. It also encourages them to "veil" their voices and bodies outside the home.

Some local radio and television stations have also stopped broadcasting female voices.

The Taliban administration claims that Islamic law "guarantees" the rights of Afghan men and women.

