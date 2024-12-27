Senate intelligence panel criticizes CIA response to Havana syndrome

(Reuters) - A bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report published on Friday criticized the CIA's response to so-called Havana syndrome health problems among its workforce, saying many individuals "faced obstacles to timely and sufficient care."

A declassified summary of the panel's classified report also said the spy agency's response "negatively affected" those who reported symptoms, leading to a "trust deficit" among some personnel.

While the CIA provided benefits and compensation to many of those reporting symptoms, the report said, the ease of accessing those programs has been inconsistent, affecting how the agency has been organized to deal with the matter.