Israeli foreign minister brands Irish PM 'antisemitic'

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's foreign minister accused Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris on Monday of antisemitism as he defended Israel's decision to close its embassy in Dublin over Ireland's policies.

"There is a difference between criticism - and antisemitism based on the delegitimization and dehumanization of Israel and double standards towards Israel," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in a statement.

He cited Ireland's support for what he called "politicized" proceedings against Israeli leaders by the International Criminal Court as well as Irish support for an action at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide over its campaign in Gaza.

"Last night Ireland's antisemitic Prime Minister Simon Harris said in an interview 'Ireland is not anti-Israel but Ireland is absolutely anti the starvation of children'," Saar said. "Is Israel starving children?"

He said Israel was working to enable humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and prevent civilian casualties while he said Hamas was looting aid and using civilians as human shields.

The decision to close the Israeli embassy in Dublin has highlighted Israel's increasing international isolation over the Gaza war, triggered by the Oct 7, 2023, assault on Israeli communities around the Gaza Strip by Hamas-led gunmen.

Harris has rejected Israel's criticism, called the decision to close the embassy deeply regrettable and said Ireland would always stand up for human rights and international law.

Some 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals, were killed in the attack and more than 250 abducted as hostages into Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's campaign in response has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health authorities, displaced most of the 2.3 million population and destroyed large swathes of the enclave.