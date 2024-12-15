Britain has had 'diplomatic contact' with Syria's HTS group

Published On: Sun, 15 Dec 2024 22:55:09 PKT

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has had diplomatic contact with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group that swept Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power last week, British foreign minister David Lammy said on Sunday.

"HTS remains a proscribed organisation, but we can have diplomatic contact and so we do have diplomatic contact as you would expect," Lammy told broadcasters.

"Using all the channels that we have available, and those are diplomatic and, of course, intelligence-led channels, we seek to deal with HTS where we have to."

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has had direct contact with HTS.