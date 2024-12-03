Senior US Democrat mounts new push for peace in Sudan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee will introduce legislation on Tuesday that would sanction leaders on both sides of Sudan’s civil war and prohibit the sale of American weapons to countries fueling the conflict, according to a summary of the bill seen by Reuters.

The measure - led by committee ranking member Gregory Meeks and Democratic Representative Sara Jacobs, would require the US president to submit a strategy to Congress for ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid and establishing peace in Sudan. It also would establish a five-year term for a special presidential envoy for Sudan to coordinate US policy and diplomatic efforts.

The bill has 12 other co-sponsors, all Democrats.

"Civilian protection is a huge issue, and hasn't been getting enough attention," a Democratic committee staffer said.

The bill's introduction underscores growing concern in Washington over the conflict and devastating humanitarian crisis in Sudan, ahead of the Republicans taking control of Congress and Republican President Donald Trump returning to the White House next month.

Committee staffers said they could see the measure being combined with other recent bills - such as a bipartisan Senate measure, opens new tab offered in October - in the coming months.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

In Darfur, Reuters has documented how the RSF and its allies instigated waves of attacks against the non-Arab Masalit group that included targeted killings, expulsions and rape. The RSF denies it was behind the violence.

UN sanctions monitors have described as credible accusations that the United Arab Emirates had provided military support to the RSF. The UAE has denied involvement in military support to any of Sudan's rival parties.

Citing a recent escalation of violence in Darfur, a Democratic Foreign Affairs staffer said the RSF would be unable to continue fighting at the same intensity without "significant" foreign military support.

"What's lacking is a response and accountability," the staffer said, citing what he described as credible reports of UAE support for the RSF.

Concerned parties have struggled to rally support for peace. Last month, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution calling on the warring parties to cease hostilities and ensure delivery of humanitarian aid.

The US has long considered the UAE an important regional security partner. In September, it became only the second country recognized as a major defense partner, allowing for close military cooperation between the two countries.