Nicaraguan lawmakers pass bill to block foreign sanctions

Published On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 22:14:33 PKT

(Reuters) - Nicaragua's parliament on Monday approved a law that seeks to nullify foreign sanctions issued against President Daniel Ortega's vice president and wife Rosario Murillo, several of their children and some 50 high-ranking state officials.

The legislation, although unable to curb the impact of sanctions outside the country, aims to nullify their reach within Nicaragua by forcing local banks and other institutions to ignore them.