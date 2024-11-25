Nicaraguan lawmakers pass bill to block foreign sanctions
World
Nicaraguan lawmakers pass bill to block foreign sanctions
(Reuters) - Nicaragua's parliament on Monday approved a law that seeks to nullify foreign sanctions issued against President Daniel Ortega's vice president and wife Rosario Murillo, several of their children and some 50 high-ranking state officials.
The legislation, although unable to curb the impact of sanctions outside the country, aims to nullify their reach within Nicaragua by forcing local banks and other institutions to ignore them.