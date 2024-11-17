Pope Francis suggests international study into possible genocide in Gaza

World World Pope Francis suggests international study into possible genocide in Gaza

Pope Francis suggests international study into possible genocide in Gaza

Follow on Published On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 16:50:56 PKT

KYIV (Reuters) - Russia unleashed its largest wave of airstrikes on Ukraine in almost three months on Sunday, firing 120 missiles and 90 drones in a sweeping attack that killed at least seven people and caused "severe damage" to the power system, officials said.

Ukrainians have been bracing for weeks for an attack on the hobbled energy system, fearing crippling damage that would cause long blackouts as winter sets in and ramp up psychological pressure at a critical moment in the war launched by Russia in February 2022.

The strikes, which prompted emergency power cuts in numerous regions, came after this month's US presidential election victory of Donald Trump, whose pledge to end the war without saying how has raised the prospect of a looming push to hold negotiations.

"Russia launched one of the largest air attacks: drones and missiles against peaceful cities, sleeping civilians, critical infrastructure," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X.

Air defences could be heard engaging drones over the capital in the night, and a series of powerful blasts rang out across the city centre as the missile attack was under way in the morning.

Kyiv's air force said the military had destroyed 104 out of 120 missiles fired and 42 out of 90 drones launched by Russia.

Russia's defence ministry said it had launched a massive strike on energy facilities that supply Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says the war with Russia is likely to end more quickly under the presidency of Donald Trump.

"Severe damage to Ukraine's energy system, including to DTEK power stations. These attacks again highlight Ukraine's need for additional air defence systems from our allies," said Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK which is Ukraine's largest private energy provider.

After repeated Russian attacks on the power grid, officials reveal little about the state of the energy infrastructure and seldom release detailed information on the outcome of strikes.

Officials confirmed damage to "critical infrastructure" or reported power cuts in regions spanning from Volyn, Rivne, Lviv in the west to the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. DTEK imposed emergency power cuts in the southern Odesa region at the order of energy officials.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the "massive combined attack targeted all regions of Ukraine".

In Mykolaiv in the south, two people were killed in an overnight drone attack, the governor said. Two people died and three were wounded in a strike on a rail depot in the Dnipropetrovsk region, rail authorities said.