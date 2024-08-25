Slot off to winning start at home as Liverpool cruise past Brentford

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - Arne Slot's comfortable start to life as Liverpool manager continued when his new side strolled to a 2-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated early on, scoring a fine opening goal on the counter attack when Luis Diaz arrowed his first of the season into the top corner with 13 minutes on the clock.

Brentford responded well, going close with two short-range headers either side of halftime, but Mohamed Salah ended the visitors' hopes of taking anything from their trip to Anfield with a second goal 20 minutes from time.

Dutchman Slot now has two 2-0 wins from two games as he undertakes the difficult task of replacing Juergen Klopp as Liverpool boss, with a testing trip to Manchester United up next.

"The time with Juergen (was) amazing and the time with the new boss is a joy and he has a certain way of playing," Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told Sky Sports.

"We work a lot on so many good things and you see a lot with and without the ball that gives confidence to the team. We have to, I won't say forget about the Juergen period, but that is in the past and we had an amazing time and now it is a time for the new boss to hopefully be successful.