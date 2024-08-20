Iran closes centres linked to Germany, which summons ambassador

Published On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 21:23:21 PKT

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's judiciary has closed two branches of organisations linked to Germany due to "illegal activities and financial fraud", the judiciary's Mizan news agency said, in a move protested by Berlin with the summoning of the Iranian ambassador.

Mizan published pictures on Tuesday of security forces removing the banner of the German Language Institute of Tehran, which is linked to the German embassy.

"Additionally, there have been reports of violations by other Germany-affiliated centres and investigations in this matter are ongoing," Mizan added.

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry condemned the actions against the language institute in a statement, which did not mention other organisations.

Tehran's ambassador would be summoned over the incident, the spokesperson said, adding: "We call on the new Iranian government to allow teaching to resume immediately."

In July, Germany banned the Islamic Centre Hamburg (IZH) and subsidiary organisations for "pursuing radical Islamist goals", according to the interior ministry.

The ministry said the IZH had acted as a direct representative of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and sought to bring about an Islamic revolution in Germany.