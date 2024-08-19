Democrats, protesters gather in Chicago to cheer, challenge Harris and Biden

World World Democrats, protesters gather in Chicago to cheer, challenge Harris and Biden

Democrats, protesters gather in Chicago to cheer, challenge Harris and Biden

Follow on Published On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 21:34:04 PKT

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Democrats gathered in Chicago on Monday to celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign for the White House against Republican Donald Trump and to honor President Joe Biden, whose exit from the race turned his party's fortunes around.

Monday's kickoff of the four-day Democratic National Convention is expected also to draw tens of thousands of protesters, many of them opposed to the Biden administration's support for Israel's Gaza offensive, who will march on a mile-long route through the city outside the security perimeter.

Biden, 81, who reluctantly ended his reelection campaign a month ago under pressure from top Democrats worried that he was too old to win or govern for another four years, is due to speak at 10:50 p.m. Eastern time (0250 Tuesday GMT), to make the case for electing Harris and defeating former President Trump, 78.

As Democrats seek to project a sense of unity after the unprecedented change-up in candidates, Harris, 59, is likely to join Biden on stage, sources said, where he will ceremonially pass the torch to her.

Harris will formally accept the nomination on Thursday night with a highly anticipated speech. If elected on Nov. 5, Harris would make US history as the first female president.