Safety at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant deteriorates

World World Safety at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant deteriorates

Safety at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant deteriorates

Follow on Published On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 23:39:34 PKT

(Reuters) - Safety at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is deteriorating following a drone strike that hit the road around the perimeter on Saturday, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi.

The Russian management of the plant said a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive charge on a road outside, endangering its staff who use the highway, the TASS state news agency reported.