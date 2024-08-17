In-focus

Safety at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant deteriorates

Safety at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant deteriorates

World

Safety at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant deteriorates

(Reuters) - Safety at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is deteriorating following a drone strike that hit the road around the perimeter on Saturday, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi.

The Russian management of the plant said a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive charge on a road outside, endangering its staff who use the highway, the TASS state news agency reported. 

