Kamala Harris vice president pick expected soon

Follow on Published On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 21:28:39 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce her pick for vice presidential running mate by Tuesday after conducting weekend interviews with contenders at her Washington home, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Speculation has focused on six men - four governors, a senator and a cabinet secretary in the Biden administration.

Harris' decision could be announced any time before her scheduled first public appearance with the candidate on Tuesday evening at Temple University in Philadelphia at the start of a tour across several battleground states likely to decide the election, the sources said.

Harris closed out her search by interviewing three top candidates - US Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz - at her Naval Observatory residence on Sunday, the sources said.

Kelly caused a stir on Sunday night when he posted on X "Now, my mission is serving Arizonans," which was interpreted as a sign he was no longer in the running. He deleted the post and replaced it with "I've learned that when your country asks you to serve, you always answer the call."

The senator's spokesman tried to quell speculation around the post, saying, "An Arizona senator tweeting about being an Arizona senator is not news!"

The candidates will be informed on Monday night or Tuesday morning whether they were picked, the sources added. The Harris campaign plans a social media announcement featuring the duo, campaign officials familiar with the arrangements told Reuters.

The vice president met with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for 90 minutes on Friday and was also meeting candidates virtually, the sources said. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker are the other candidates in contention for the job.