India links of U.S. election contenders may spell little fizz for ties

Follow on Published On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024 17:17:59 PKT

NEW DELHI/ CHENNAI (Reuters) - The Indian links of some US presidential election contenders probably mean little additional benefit for ties, experts said, against the backdrop of bipartisan support for closer relations with the South Asian nation to counter an assertive China.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of Republican Donald Trump's running-mate, have rarely visited the birthplace of one or both of their parents, although Indians take pride in their success.

"Either way, from India's perspective, whether it is Republican or Democrat, that relationship enjoys bipartisan support and should not be affected," said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a former Indian ambassador to the United States.

"It can only benefit," he said of the India links, adding, "(It) cannot be affected adversely."

Since ties with New Delhi are viewed favourably by both parties in Washington, there will be little impact on relations, regardless of which party wins, or the candidate's Indian roots, an Indian government official said on condition of anonymity.

Both President Joe Biden and Trump, his predecessor in office, sought to woo India, not just to challenge China in the region, but also to wean New Delhi from a traditional dependence on Russian weapons.

ROLE MODEL

Both Harris and Usha Vance, the wife of Republican vice presidential candidate, J.D. Vance have links to southern India. Vance belongs to a family of renowned academics.

Harris, who has garnered the backing of enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination, is viewed as role model in her mother's ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram.