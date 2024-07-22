Joe Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race, will serve out term

World World Joe Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race, will serve out term

I believe the situation demands that I stand down, he says

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 00:02:00 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters/Web Desk) - US President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald Trump, leaving the presidential race in uncharted territory.

The pressure from inside the Democratic party and the loyal voters was visible when the sitting US President Biden performed terribly in his debate with former President Trump.

Biden, in a post on X, said he will remain in his role as president and commander-in-chief until his term ends in January 2025 and will address the nation this week.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote.

By dropping his reelection bid, he clears the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to run at the top of the ticket, the first Black woman to do so in the country's history.

Biden, 81, did not mention her when he announced his move.

However, later, in a separate post, Biden nominated Harris as the nominee of the Democrat party this year.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” he added.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden said.

Your next read: Biden says he won't step aside. But if he does, here's why Harris is the favorite to replace him



Earlier, Biden had also said that Harris would be the most suitable person to lead the Democratic campaign should he quit.

It was unclear whether other senior Democrats would challenge Harris for the party's nomination, who was widely seen as the pick for many party officials - or whether the party itself would choose to open the field for nominations.

Biden's announcement follows a wave of public and private pressure from Democratic lawmakers and party officials to quit the race after his shockingly poor performance in a televised debate last month against Republican rival Donald Trump.

His unsteady performance at the first presidential debate of the 2024 election season was seen as a starting point of the voters' trust deficit on him as he lost his train of thought and struggled to articulate basic talking points.

The 46th US president’s departure from the race leaves the Democratic Party in an unprecedented situation, with only less than four months until the November 5 election.