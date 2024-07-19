Mexican President to send letter to Donald Trump about migration and economic links between two countries
MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will send a letter to US presidential candidate Donald Trump about migration and the importance of economic integration between the two neighboring countries.
"He is not well informed," Lopez Obrador said in his regular morning news conference, in reference to Trump.