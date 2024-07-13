UN mission to Libya calls for immediate release of detained journalist

World World UN mission to Libya calls for immediate release of detained journalist

UN mission to Libya calls for immediate release of detained journalist

Follow on Published On: Sat, 13 Jul 2024 19:09:54 PKT

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Nations mission in Libya (UNSMIL) called on Saturday for the immediate release of a journalist detained in Tripoli two days ago, adding all media workers should be kept safe.

UNSMIL said it was concerned by "the arbitrary arrest and detention of journalist Ahmed Sanussi on 11 July".

Sanussi is the general manager of internet channel Tabadul and the presenter of "Flousna" ("Our Money"), a TV programme on the Tunisia-based Wasat TV channel, according to his verified Facebook page.

Sanussi's channel and programme mainly focus on economic and social issues.

"Stifling journalists’ reporting fosters a climate of fear and undermines the environment needed for Libya’s democratic transition," the mission said.

Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos following the toppling of long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.