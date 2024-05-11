About 50,000 march against foreign agent bill in Tbilisi, Georgia

Published On: Sat, 11 May 2024 23:38:20 PKT

TBILISI (Reuters) - About 50,000 protesters marched peacefully through the streets of the Georgian capital on Saturday, Reuters witnesses said, in a fresh show of opposition to a "foreign agents" bill critics say is inspired by one in Russia that has been used to clamp down on dissent there.

The rally came a day after Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the government would push ahead with the bill despite opposition from what he cast as "misled" youngsters who feel resentment towards Russia.

