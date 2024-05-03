Israel's planned invasion of Rafah risks killing hundreds of thousands, UN says

World World Israel's planned invasion of Rafah risks killing hundreds of thousands, UN says

Israel’s planned invasion of Rafah risks killing hundreds of thousands, UN says

Follow on Published On: Fri, 03 May 2024 20:10:08 PKT

NEW YORK (AP) - The United Nations humanitarian aid agency says hundreds of thousands of people would be “at imminent risk of death” if Israel carries out a military assault in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The border city is a critical entry point for humanitarian aid and is filled with displaced Palestinians, many in densely packed tent camps.

An Israeli airstrike in Rafah overnight Friday killed seven people — mostly children. The Biden administration, which provides Israel crucial military and diplomatic support, says it opposes a Rafah invasion unless Israel provides a “credible” plan for protecting civilians there.

Turkey, an important Israeli trading partner, has suspended all imports and exports to Israel. The country’s trade minister says the move was in response to “the deterioration and aggravation of the situation in Rafah.”

International mediators are trying to broker a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, and a leaked truce proposal hints at compromises by both sides after months of stalemated negotiations.

The Israel-Hamas war has driven around 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes, caused vast destruction in several towns and cities, and pushed northern Gaza to the brink of famine. The death toll in Gaza has soared to more than 34,500 people, according to local health officials, and the territory’s entire population has been driven into a humanitarian catastrophe.



The war began Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked southern Israel, abducting about 250 people and killing around 1,200, mostly civilians. Israel says militants still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.