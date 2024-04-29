Pro-Khalistan slogans raised as Canadian PM attends annual Khalsa Day event

World World Pro-Khalistan slogans raised as Canadian PM attends annual Khalsa Day event

Rights and freedoms of Sikh community will be protected at all costs, says Trudeau

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 29 Apr 2024 17:29:26 PKT

TORONTO (Web Desk) – Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised in the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he attended the Khalsa Day Celebrations in Toronto.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow also attended the event known as Vaisaki - the day which marks the celebration of the Sikh New Year.

As the Canadian premier walked up to the stage for his speech on the occasion, people attending the celebrations chanted loud slogans of "Khalistan Zindabad" till he started delivering his speech.

Same slogans were raised again when Pierre Poilievre was invited for his address at the event, which was attended by thousands of people on Sunday.

The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwaras Council has been organising the yearly gathering for year.

— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 29, 2024

In his speech, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured his support to the Sikh community in the country, saying their rights and freedoms would be protected at all costs.

"Diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths, and the country is strong not in spite of the differences, but because of those differences."

"One of Canada's greatest strengths is its diversity. We are strong not in spite of our differences, but because of our differences; but even as we look at these differences, we have to remember, and get reminded on days such as this, and every day, that Sikh values are Canadian values..." Trudeau added.

"To the nearly, 800,000 Canadians of Sikh heritage across this country, we will always be there to protect your rights and your freedoms, and we will always defend your community against hatred and discrimination," he asserted.

The premier said security at community centres of Sikhs and their worship places would be enhanced.

"Your right to practice your religion freely, and without intimidation is exactly that. A fundamental right guaranteed in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms that we will always stand up and defend you for," he assured the Sikh community in his address on the eve of the Khalsa Day.

The development comes as bilateral relations between Canada and Indian hit the low following the murder of a Sikh leader in Canada.

