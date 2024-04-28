Israel has agreed to listen to US concerns before any Rafah move, says White House

Published On: Sun, 28 Apr 2024 18:55:53 PKT

(Reuters) - Israel has agreed to listen to U.S. concerns and thoughts before it launches an invasion of the border city of Rafah in Gaza, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Sunday.

Kirby, speaking to ABC, also said Israel has started to meet the commitments it made to President Joe Biden on allowing aid into the north of Gaza.