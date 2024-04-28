Haiti transitional government to vote for president on Tuesday

The transition council took power in a ceremony on Thursday

HAITI (Reuters) - Haiti's transition council said it will vote for the country's next president on Tuesday as part of efforts to bring the Caribbean country under control amid rampant gang violence.

The transition council took power in a ceremony on Thursday, formalising the resignation of former Prime Minster Ariel Henry.

The transitional government's mandate runs until February 2026, by when there are slated to be elections, and cannot be renewed.

The council's installation is seen as a key step toward the deployment of a multinational security mission Henry requested in 2022 and the United Nations approved more than six months ago.

The election will take place at the prime minister's Villa d'Accueil office on Tuesday morning, a statement said.