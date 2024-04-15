Aseefa Bhutto Zardari sworn in MNA

World World Aseefa Bhutto Zardari sworn in MNA

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari sworn in MNA

Follow on Published On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 19:21:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was sworn in as a member of the National Assembly.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath.

During the session, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari provided headphones to Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to reduce the noise disturbances as PTI MNAs raised slogans calling for the release of the PTI founder.

Following Aseefa Zardari's swearing-in, PPP members also chanted slogans in support of the Bhutto family like 'jiye Bhutto'.