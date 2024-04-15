Iraq to vote on bill including death penalty for same-sex acts

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi lawmakers are set to vote on a bill that includes the death penalty or life in prison for same-sex relations, raising concern among rights groups and Western diplomats who say its passage would harm Iraq's political and economic ties.

Parliament was in session on Monday with the bill, an amendment to an anti-prostitution law and second on its agenda.

It imposes life imprisonment or the death penalty for anyone engaging in same-sex relations or anyone who swaps their wife with someone else's for sexual purposes.

It also bans promotion of homosexuality and violations are punishable by at least seven years in prison.

Independent lawmaker Ra'id al-Maliki told Reuters he expected the legislation to pass "because of its importance in preserving the authentic traditions of Iraqi society."

Currently, mainly Muslim Iraq does not explicitly criminalise gay sex but loosely defined morality clauses in its penal code have been used to target LGBT people.

Major Iraqi parties have in the past year stepped up criticism of LGBT rights, with rainbow flags frequently being burned in protests by both ruling and opposition conservative Shi'ite Muslim factions last year.

More than 60 countries criminalise gay sex, while same-sex sexual acts are legal in more than 130 countries, according to Our World in Data.

Diplomats from three Western countries said they had lobbied Iraqi authorities not to pass the bill due to human rights concerns but also because it would make working with Iraq politically difficult at a time when the country is trying to ease its international isolation after years of turmoil.