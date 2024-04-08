Sehar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
04:16 AM
Karachi
KHI
04:56 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:18 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:23 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:49 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

China constantly coerces Japan and Philippines, US envoy to Japan Emanuel says

China constantly coerces Japan and Philippines, US envoy to Japan Emanuel says

World

China constantly coerces Japan and Philippines, US envoy to Japan Emanuel says

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China constantly uses coercion and pressures other countries, including Japan and the Philippines, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said on Monday.

Emanuel made the remark at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event in Washington days before U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for a summit.

Japan's ambassador to the U.S. Yamada Shigeo told the event that Biden and Kishida would discuss cooperation in space, energy, and emerging technologies like AI quantum computing.




Advertisement

Related News