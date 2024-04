Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained at demonstration in The Hague

Sat, 06 Apr 2024 18:10:23 PKT

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police at a large climate demonstration in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Saturday.

Thunberg was put in a large bus by local police along with other protesters who tried to block a major highway into The Hague.