Russia appoints Admiral Moiseev as chief of the navy

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has appointed Admiral Alexander Moiseev as head of the navy, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

During a conference call with the senior staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu also said that Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov was appointed as commander of the Northern Fleet, and Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk was named as commander of the Black Sea fleet. 




