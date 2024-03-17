Initial election result shows Vladimir Putin scores landslide victory

(Reuters) - Vladimir Putin has won Russia's presidential election with 87.97 percent of the vote, according to the first official results showed on Sunday after polls closed.

Putin's victory margin was the best so far, surpassing his highest in four previous elections of 76.7% in 2018. Turnout that year was 67.5%.

More than 8 million people have voted online in Russia's presidential election, an election commission official said on Sunday.

Voting in the election, which incumbent President Vladimir Putin is expected to win easily, took place in the three days to Sunday.

As the results of the election showed Putin winning easily, reactions from various quarters also came casting doubt on the transparency of the process.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said there is no legitimacy in Russia's 'imitation elections' and Putin seeks to rule forever

The White House said Russia's elections were "obviously not free nor fair" given how Russian President Vladimir Putin has imprisoned opponents and prevent others from running against him.