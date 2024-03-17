Naqvi vows befitting response to terrorism

Published On: Sun, 17 Mar 2024 12:46:15 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in North Waziristan.

Reacting to the attack, he said the perpetrators would be responded in the strongest term.

He said that the nation is united in the face of such cowardly acts and stands with Pakistan Army.

It may be recalled that seven soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel and a captain, were martyred in an attack by terrorists on a checkpoint of the security forces in Mir Ali a day ago.