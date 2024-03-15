US issues new sanctions on Israeli settlers, West Bank outposts

The United States sanctioned three Israeli settlers and two farming outposts Thursday.

Fri, 15 Mar 2024 07:18:19 PKT

WASHINGTON (AFP) – The United States sanctioned three Israeli settlers and two farming outposts Thursday, accusing them of undermining stability in the West Bank.

The move marks the second time this year that Washington has sanctioned Israeli settlers, as it looks to respond to the rise in West Bank settler violence since Hamas's attacks on southern Israel on October 7.

"Today, we are taking further action to promote accountability for those perpetuating violence and causing turmoil in the West Bank," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The US Treasury Department website showed that the three sanctioned individuals, Zvi Bar Yosef, Neriya Ben Pazi and Moshe Sharvit, were Israeli citizens in their late 20s and early 30s who were living in the West Bank.

The Treasury Department also unveiled sanctions against two mixed farming communities, Moshes Farm -- also known as Tirza Valley Farm Outpost -- and Zvis Farm, which is situated near the existing settlement of Halamish.

The move freezes any assets associated with the sanctioned individuals and entities, and generally prohibits Americans from dealing with them.

The Palestinian Authority says at least 430 people have been killed at the hands of Israeli forces or settlers since the Hamas attack on October 7.

That attack resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 31,300 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

At a press conference later Thursday, Miller called on Israel to step up and do more to prevent violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.

"It is critical that Israel take additional action to stop settler violence and hold accountable those responsible for it," he told reporters in Washington. "Not just for the sake of the victims of this violence, but for Israel's own security and standing in the world."

"But as we have made clear, the United States will continue to take its own actions to hold accountable those engaging in extremist violence and threatening the peace, security and stability of the West Bank," he added.

