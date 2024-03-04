High Commission hosts Oxford students who visited Pakistan

Published On: Mon, 04 Mar 2024

LONDON (Haseeb Arslan) – The Pakistan High Commission hosted a group of 25 international students studying in the University of Oxford, UK over a reception after they visited Pakistan from Feb 16-26.

The Oxford University students visited various institutions in Islamabad and Lahore as part of their academic journey.

During the tour, the students met senior Pakistan officials and engaged in interactive sessions to understand the governance, society and culture of Pakistan.

High Commissioner of Pakistan in UK, Dr Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan is a country of great resilience against all kinds of odds.

“It heartening to hear that Oxford University students have returned from Pakistan with this view. These students will become opinion-makers in future, holding important roles, and shall carry the image of Pakistan throughout their lives.”

He stated that the Pakistan High Commission was planning to arrange visits for students from other premier universities including Cambridge, LSE, Kings and Imperial Colleges.

While sharing their experiences after the visit, the international students stated that "Pakistan is much more beautiful and peaceful than what we imagined".

“The people of Pakistan are very welcoming and vibrant. Culture, cuisine and the geography of Pakistan are the elements that other students from around the world must experience. The world must see Pakistan as an important and strong country with a desire to develop sustainably and peacefully,” said the students.

They expressed the desire to visit Pakistan again and also to urge other students to experience Pakistan.

This students from Oxford University are studying Global Business, Diplomatic Studies, International Relations, Global Governance and Diplomacy, Geography and the Environment, Politics, Ancient and Modern History, Law. They hail from Britain, Denmark, Tajikistan, Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Norway, the United States, France, Germany, Hong Kong.