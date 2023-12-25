Hamas, Islamic Jihad reject giving up power in return for permanent ceasefire: Egyptian sources

(Reuters) - Hamas and the allied Islamic Jihad have rejected an Egyptian proposal that they relinquish power in the Gaza Strip in return for a permanent ceasefire, two Egyptian security sources have told.

Both groups rejected offering any concessions beyond the possible release of more hostages seized on October 7.

Egypt proposed a “vision”, also backed by Qatari mediators, that would involve a ceasefire in exchange for the release of more hostages, and lead to a broader agreement involving a permanent ceasefire along with an overhaul of leadership in Gaza.

Egypt proposed elections while offering assurances to Hamas that its members would not be chased or prosecuted, but the group rejected any concessions other than hostage releases, the sources said.

A Hamas official who visited Cairo recently declined to comment directly on specific offers of more temporary humanitarian truces and indicated the group’s rejection by repeating its official stance.