Putin vows aid, urges halt to Gaza fighting in call with Palestinian president

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 17:26:05 PKT

(AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to continue to supply the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid and urged a peaceful resolution to fighting between Israel and Hamas.

“Russia will continue to supply the Gaza Strip with essential goods, including medicines and medical equipment,” Putin told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during a telephone call, the Kremlin said, adding that Putin urged the “importance of a quick cessation of the bloodshed and the resumption of the political process”.