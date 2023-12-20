Israeli FM backs plan to 'fast track' Gaza aid via Cyprus

World World Israeli FM backs plan to 'fast track' Gaza aid via Cyprus

Israeli FM backs plan to ‘fast track’ Gaza aid via Cyprus

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Dec 2023 21:32:59 PKT

(AFP) - Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has expressed support during his visit to Cyprus for plans to send humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip from the Mediterranean island.

Cyprus has proposed establishing a corridor to collect, inspect, and store aid on the island before shipping it to Gaza.

Cohen, after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos, emphasised the need for an “organised and well-inspected” transfer of aid.

“We aim to create a fast track for humanitarian aid to Gaza through this corridor,” he told reporters.