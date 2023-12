CIA chief to meet Israeli, Qatari officials on Monday for hostage deal talks - Axios

(Reuters) - CIA director Bill Burns is set to meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the head of Israel's Mossad spy agency in Warsaw on Monday to discuss a potential new deal to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, Axios reported, citing two U.S. and Israeli officials.