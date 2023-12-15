Two Al Jazeera journalists wounded in Gaza missile strike - reporter

Fri, 15 Dec 2023 19:07:57 PKT

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two Al Jazeera journalists, Wael Al-Dahdouh and Samer Abu Daqqa, were wounded on Friday by a missile fired from a drone in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, their colleague said.

Dahdouh was injured in his hand and was being treated while Abu Daqqa's whereabouts were unknown, Heba Akila, who was also reporting live from elsewhere in Khan Younis, told the channel's live feed.