Yemen's Houthi rebels 'threat' to navigation: top US official

Fri, 15 Dec 2023 17:46:53 PKT

(AFP) - US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Yemen’s Houthi rebels are a “threat to freedom of navigation to commercial shipping” after the group claimed a series of attacks.

“The United States is working with the international community, with partners from the region and from all over the world to deal with this threat,” Sullivan told journalists during a visit to Israel.

“While the Houthis are pulling the trigger, so to speak, they’re being handed the gun by Iran,” he added.