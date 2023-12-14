Biden reaffirms commitment to freeing American hostages held in Gaza

Biden reaffirms commitment to freeing American hostages held in Gaza

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday held his first in-person meeting with families of some of the eight Americans still unaccounted for and presumed taken captive by Hamas during its deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel, reassuring the families that his administration was committed to reuniting them with their loved ones.

The family members said in a statement following the meeting that they urged Biden to do “everything in his power to negotiate a swift and total release of the remaining hostages,” and they in turn offered to do “anything he needs” to win the hostages’ release.

“We felt before and we’re only reinforced in seeing and believing that we could have no better friend in Washington or in the White House than President Biden himself and his administration,” said Jonathan Dekel-Chen, whose son Sagui is among the Americans believed to be held by Hamas.

The two-hour meeting came a day after Biden appeared to sharpen criticism of Israel’s execution of its retaliatory strikes in Gaza, warning that the Israelis were losing international support because of “indiscriminate bombing.”

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden’s comments reflected “a concern that we have had for some time and will continue to have as this military operation proceeds about the need for reducing civilian harm and being as precise and careful and deliberate as possible.”

Israeli officials on Wednesday sought to play down the signs of strain between Biden and the Netanyahu government.

“I have great respect for President Biden, for Defense Secretary Austin and all the top American government officials. They are doing a lot,” said Israeli Defense Minister Yov Gallant. He added, ”Conversations are ongoing. I think we will find a way to help the Americans help us. That’s the key and the base. They want our success, and we are aware we must do so while taking their needs into account, and without giving up on the goals of the war.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and principal deputy national security adviser Jon Finer joined Biden for Wednesday’s meeting. Thirteen of the family members attended in person, while three others joined the conversation with the president and his advisers by phone, according to the White House.

The Democratic president has previously met with some family members virtually and spoken to others on the phone. White House officials said Wednesday’s engagement was emotional for the president.

“I reassured them that I will continue doing everything possible to secure the release of their family members,” Biden said in a posting on the social media site X. “And that we will not give up hope.”

Dekel-Chen declined to offer information on what, if any, details Biden and other administration officials offered the group about U.S. efforts to win their loved ones’ release. He said, however, that the administration made clear that it “is completely committed to getting the hostages out.”

Biden’s meeting with the families came as his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, was to head to Israel on Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, members of his war cabinet, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The eight Americans remain unaccounted for after Hamas’ surprise air, sea and land incursion into Israeli towns, where the group killed about 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and took more than 240 people hostage. The White House has said that at least 31 Americans were killed by Hamas and other militant groups on Oct. 7.