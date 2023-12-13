EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli West Bank settlers

Published On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 17:17:50 PKT

(AFP) - EU chief Ursula von der Leyen backed imposing sanctions on “extremist” Israeli settlers responsible for attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.

“The rise in violence by extremist settlers is inflicting immense suffering on the Palestinians. It undermines the prospects for a lasting peace and could further exacerbate regional instability,” the European Commission president told EU lawmakers.

“I am in favour of sanctioning those involved in the attacks in the West Bank. They must be held accountable. This violence has nothing to do with the fight against Hamas and must stop.”