Palestinian FM accuses Israel of deliberately starving Gazans

(Reuters ) - The Palestinian foreign minister has accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war against around a million people in Gaza and condemned the “international failure” to respect Palestinians’ rights at a UN meeting in Geneva,.

“As we speak, at least 1m Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, half of them children, are starving, not because of a natural disaster or because of lack of generous assistance waiting at the border,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told a UN event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“No, they are starving because of Israel’s deliberate use of starvation as a weapon of war against the people it occupied,” he said. 




