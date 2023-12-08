UAE asks UN Security Council to vote Friday on demand for Gaza ceasefire

To be adopted, resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by five permanent members

Fri, 08 Dec 2023 07:57:21 PKT

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has asked for the U.N. Security Council to vote Friday morning on a draft resolution that demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomats said.

To be adopted, a resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the five permanent members - the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain. The U.S. has said it does not support any further action by the council at this time.

The renewed push for a ceasefire was made by Arab states after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a rare move on Wednesday to formally warn the Security Council of a global threat from the war. Guterres, who has repeatedly called for a humanitarian ceasefire, is due to brief the council on Friday.

The United States and ally Israel oppose a ceasefire because they believe it would only benefit Hamas. Washington instead supports pauses to protect civilians and allow for the release of hostages taken by Hamas in a deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The U.S. offered substantial amendments to the brief UAE-drafted text, including a condemnation of "the terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, including those on 7 October 2023." It was not added to the text to be voted on Friday.

The draft was amended to say both "the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law" and to "demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 240 people taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. Israel has focused its retaliation against Hamas in Gaza, bombarding it from the air, imposing a siege and launching a ground assault.

Gaza's Health Ministry says that so far 17,170 people have been killed in the enclave of 2.3 million.

The United States abstained last month to allow the Security Council to adopt a resolution calling for pauses in fighting. A seven-day pause - that saw Hamas release some hostages and an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza - expired on Dec. 1.

